One person dead after firefighters and paramedics are called out to incident in Blackpool

Firefighters and paramedics were called out to an incident in Blackpool earlier, with one official confirming a person has died.

Emergency service workers were pictured in Althorp Close, off Talbot Road, alongside several police cars shortly after lunchtime today.

Police at the scene earlier today

A police cordon was in place at around 1.15pm, with one neighbour saying there had been a fire in a flat and that he feared the worst.

Forensics experts dressed in white suits were seen at around 2pm, while detectives were spotted carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said she was unable to say anything other than paramedics attended the scene.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) and Lancashire Police have been contacted for more information.

