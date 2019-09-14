One person dead after firefighters and paramedics are called out to fire in Blackpool

Firefighters and paramedics were called out to a fire in Blackpool earlier, with one official confirming a person has died.

Emergency service workers were pictured in Althorp Close, off Talbot Road, alongside several police cars shortly after lunchtime today.

Police at the scene earlier today

A police cordon was in place at around 1.15pm, with one neighbour saying there had been a fire in a flat and that he feared the worst.

Forensics experts dressed in white suits were seen at around 2pm, while detectives were spotted carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Fred Mulholland, 65, of Spencer Court, said: "Most of the buildings around here are sheltered accommodation so you don't get to see many people if they can't get out of their house.

"There can't have been a big fire because there isn't any damage to the windows but something serious must have gone on because the police have been door-to-door questioning."

Lynn Towers, 57, of Spencer Court, added: "It's terrible that someone has died. It's hard to believe that a fire has actually happened as it doesn't look like there is any damage."

And Henry Howe, 73, also of Spencer Court, said: "It's very tragic to hear someone is dead. I didn't see anything until the fire service arrived. The sirens woke me up.

"That was midday, I think, and then the police also arrived later on and put tape around the flats. I think you consciously know something terrible has happened when you see that."

In a statement, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said: "Three fire engines from South Shore, St Annes, and Fleetwood attended a fire in a flat on Althorp Close in Blackpool.

"There was one casualty. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway."

Firefighters from the two closest stations - Forest Gate near Stanley Park, and Bispham - were unable to go before they were at another call-out, a spokeswoman said, though the South Shore fire engine arrived six minutes after being called out at 12.34pm.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said she was unable to say anything other than paramedics attended the scene.

Lancashire Police has been contacted for more information.