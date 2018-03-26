‘One of the family’ Rae Morris used to run round resort fire station as a tot

Firefighters in Blackpool were happy to welcome singing sensation Rae Morris back to the station she used to visit with her dad as a toddler.

The 25-year-old local lass was a regular sight at Forest Gate as a nipper – and has since made her name as one of Britain’s best up and coming musicians.

She returned to the resort at the beginning of the month to film a music video for her latest single Someone Out There and said: “My dad was a firefighter for 30 years and I’m pretty sure if I wasn’t doing music as a career I would have followed in his footsteps.”

Watch manager Andrew Jones said Rae’s dad Neil was stationed at Forest Gate for 29 years and Bispham for one before retiring a few years ago.

He said: “I remember her coming here as a toddler and running round the fire station. She is a superstar but she is just Neil’s daughter to us. It’s a big family and we all look after each other.”

Filming took place at the fire station and in Stanley Park – where crews carried out an exercise – on Friday, March 2, with firefighters Simon Lee, Jack Matthews, Phillip Peck, Paul Hunter, Phillip Wood, and David Rainford all taking part.

“She treated us with the utmost respect,” Mr Jones added.