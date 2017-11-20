On a mission for nan

Jonathon Sanderson thought his world had collapsed around him when he was told his beloved nan had cancer.

He was devastated that the woman he described as his rock was so ill.

Jonathon, 24, from Bispham, went into a downward spiral of drink and depression but found strength to turn his life around and raise cash to help cancer patients.

And on November 25 Jonathan will be running the Wesham 10K to raise money for Blue Skies Hospital Fund, as a thank you for the cancer treatment his nan has received at Blackpool Victoria.

In July 2016 Jonathon’s nan, Rose-Ann, was diagnosed with cancer, and has received treatment at the haematology and oncology day unit at Blackpool and at the hospital’s Windmill Suite.

Jonathon said: “My nan is my rock, and I wanted to push myself to live a better life and to raise money.

“She is now stronger than ever thanks to the great care provided”.

Jonathon has only taken part in one 10k run so far, the Alder Hey 10k, earlier this month which he used as a training session for next month’s run.

“I felt very low, and if it wasn’t for running and training, I could have ended up in rehabilitation,” Jonathon said.

“I have changed my lifestyle completely since I got into running.

“Having something to commit to has given me a great sense of achievement.

“The team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital have been fantastic.

“My nan has always been comfortable in their care and our minds have been at ease due to the compassion shown by all staff on the haematology and oncology unit.

“I want to raise money to help fund any equipment or whatever the unit requires to show my thanks and appreciation to all staff”.

To support Jonathon’s fund-raising, visit his Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonathon-sanderson