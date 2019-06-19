Olympic torch to keep the flames of inspiration burning at Blackpool Town Hall

An Olympic torchbearer has handed over his pride and joy to Blackpool Council where it will be kept for generations to come.

Dave Burns, 77, of Blackpool, brought his Olympic torch to Blackpool Town Hall last week for safe keeping and to provide a long-lasting reminder of the time the Olympic torch relay came to the coast.

Torchbearer 110 Heather Harper passes the Olympic Flame to Torchbearer 111 David Burns on the Torch Relay leg between Fleetwood and Blackpool. The Torchbearer's name is provided in good faith, however the Press Association has been unable to verify it independently.

Dave carried the Olympic torch through Cleveleys in 2012 ahead of the London summer games, and was allowed to keep his torch after the event.

He was one of 24 Fylde coast locals chosen to carry the famous Olympic flame, including Paralympic athlete Shelly Woods, army veteran Sgt Rick Clement, former MYP Jake Adams, and Len Curtis, the founder of Blackpool charity Donna’s Dream House.

Councillor Maria Kirkland, cabinet member for leisure, said: “It was a fantastic occasion when the Olympic Torch Relay came through Blackpool and tens of thousands lined the streets to cheer the torch bearers on.

“We are so grateful to Mr Burns for gifting his torch to the Council so that future generations can see it for themselves and learn about the town’s involvement.”

Dave, who started using a wheelchair full-time 19 years ago due to complications from an injury he’d suffered at a steelworks years before, was chosen to be a torchbearer thanks to his many years of charity work, raising more than £750,000 in total.

In 2016 he donated his Olympic torch temporarily to Blackpool Sports Centre to be put on display in the hope it would light the way for the sporting ambitions of a new generation of athletes.