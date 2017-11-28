Oh baby! Mums’ group proves big hit on and offline

A new group is helping mums across Fylde make friends and get together – 21st century style.

Lytham Mummies is a group on social networking site Facebook set up by Bev Nickson, who is mum to 11-month-old Poppy.

She started the group after moving to Lytham from Manchester in July and feeling she did not know anyone in the local area.

It is aimed at mums from across all of South Fylde – including the Lytham, St Annes and Wrea Green areas.

Bev, who has a background of working in social care, said: “I started the group in August, posting about events and things going on in the local area.

“We now have 320 members, so it’s really grown in a short space of time.

“The group was set up for parents to share information about baby/children groups or sessions in Lytham and the south Fylde area.

“And to encourage parents to meet up at sessions and socialise with their child or children – maybe go for coffee, lunch or afternoon tea, before or after sessions.

“We hold regular coffee mornings and events like afternoon teas.”

As well as socialising, mums can use the group to ask for advice or swap tips.

Bev said: “The aim of the group is to be really inclusive – so all parents are welcome.

“We have members of all ages, mums with their first baby, mums who have two or more children and even expectant mums.

“Some people may not want to come along to the groups and might just like and appreciate the online support.

“For some mums, it can be quite isolating, especially if they don’t know many other mums or are to the area, so this gives them a chance to get out and meet up.

“The sense of community is fantastic.

“It’s a group on social media, but we enjoy meeting up in real life as well.”

Mums can use the Facebook group tell each other about baby and children’s groups or sessions, or about business or venues which offer services for mums or are welcoming to parents and children.

Caroline McKay, 41, from Ansdell, is a mum-of-two who joined the group after spotting it on Facebook.

She said: “I have a two-year-old and my youngest is seven weeks.

“I came across the group on Facebook and I joined because with this pregnancy, I didn’t really know anyone who was pregnant at the same time or having a baby, where I did with my first.

“It’s nice because it’s such an inclusive group, there is a real mix of ages, personalities, backgrounds.

“It’s just so friendly and there are different activities going on all the time. Mums can swap advice and tips, it’s really nice.”

Louise Phillips, from Lytham, a first-time mum – her daughter Harriett is four-and-a-half months, said: “A friend of mine told me about the group, I was a bit apprehensive about it at first, as I’m not a big social media person.

“I joined and saw there was an afternoon tea, so I went along with my friend. It’s really relaxed and friendly, I’ve met some really nice people.

“Bev has done a really good job of getting people together. She’s so genuine. There is a great mix of different ages, different circumstances, different income levels. The group really is open to everybody. It’s been a really positive experience and I have recommended it to other mums.”

• Search on Facebook for Lytham Mummies.