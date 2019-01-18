Ofsted report says school is improving

A Poulton school has been praised for its progress 18 months after being told to improve by Ofsted.

Inspectors returned to Baines School, on High Cross Road, for a monitoring visit to see how their recommendations had been taken on board.

New headteacher at Baines School, Alison Chapman

It was the first time they had been back since June 2017, when the school was rated as “requires improvement”.

The new report, following the visit in December, has praised headteacher Alison Chapman, inset, for her “determination and resilience to bring about many positive changes in the school”.

Inspector Ahmed Marikar said: “(She) leaves no stone unturned in (her) quest to improve outcomes for pupils in the school. (She is) keen for the school to be outward-facing and has been proactive in securing external support.”

However, he found pupils’ progress in mathematics had declined in 2017.

Sixth form students also did not make good progress due to students not being on the right courses and a curriculum which was “not fit for purpose”. Steps had been taken to improve this, but Mr Marukar said more had to be done.

Mrs Chapman, who took over the school after the previous inspection, said: “I am delighted that the ongoing progress of the school has been recognised.

“There are some really positive comments which recognise that everything we are doing is moving the school forwards.

“The staff and the children recognise that improvements are being made. The judgement is that we are taking effective action to bring about positive changes.”