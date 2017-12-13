What did we search for most on Google this year?

Google have released a list of the top trending searches in 2017, and some of them will surprise you.

The biggest news events are all prominent in the overall top 10, with the Manchester bombing, Grenfell Tower fire and Hurricane Irma featuring prominently, especially from people wanting to volunteer and donate to related causes.

Celebrity wise, everyone wanted to know about Meghan Markle, and after her 'surprise' engagement announcement she became the top trending search term in the UK, even ahead of the iPhone 8.

Other commonly searched-for people included Shannon Matthews and Tara Palmer Tomkinson who tragically died in February.

The year's biggest 'how to' question was from people wanting to make slime, stay young or watch the Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

Other top questions included 'What is a hung Parliament?' and 'What is an exit poll?', while the rise of the fidget spinner is reflected in the list with the toy making the fourth spot of trending terms.