Millennials are ditching DIY in favour of DDI – Dad’ll Do It.

Research revealed tasks as small as putting up a shelf or replacing a doorknob regularly send the younger generation into a panic.

Many will simply pick up the phone and ask dad to turn up with his toolbox.

A poll of 2,000 adults, aged 23-38, found a plethora of manual skills are dying out and the idea of plastering a wall, painting a fence or replacing a socket is beyond almost all of them.

In fact, the majority only do DIY a ‘few times a year’ and one in 10 have NEVER taken the plunge and picked up a screwdriver, hammer or paintbrush.

Ironically, it's the parents who get the blame for the lack of knowledge - with six out of ten millennials accusing dad of not passing down handy skills.

In a bid to turn this around, leading wood care specialist Ronseal has partnered with mums and dads who are experienced in DIY as part of a campaign to get the nation’s skills back up to scratch.

Rob Green, of Ronseal, said: ''For homeowners who want to tackle jobs quickly and easily DIY skills are as important as ever.

"But our research shows that these skills are dying out, particularly among new homeowners.''

Of those polled, three in 10 admitted they never attempt to change a lightbulb, while only one quarter has hung wallpaper.

Despite this, half of millennials think it is still important to be knowledgeable about DIY.

A fifth admit they have pretended to be skilled at DIY in order to impress people, avoid embarrassment or save money.

But difficulty in getting on the housing ladder is undoubtedly part of the problem.

A generation of young renters has been denied the chance to learn vital home improvement skills.

The research found 41 per cent believe it’s only worth learning DIY skills once they have moved out of their parent’s home.

A further 36 per cent said becoming a homeowner encourages them to learn the required skills.

As well as asking for dad’s help, four in 10 would turn to the internet and YouTube, and 18 per cent would choose their mum’s assistance.

With so much help on offer today, 70 per cent believe there was more pressure on previous generations to be skilled in DIY.

A lack of confidence was also a factor, with over half being ‘scared’ of making mistakes and three in 10 admitted they ‘wouldn’t know where to start’.

To tackle this and help those that want to brush up on the basics, Ronseal will be piloting DIY workshop classes with the Men’s Shed Association over the summer.

Carpenter Nick Petit is one of the team behind the Moss Side Men’s Shed.

He said: “There is a real guilt among a lot of people who come here about not having great DIY skills.

“They feel it’s something they should know – but why should they? And how? “We all need help to learn, to gain that confidence.

Being able to take care of and maintain your own home is useful and saves you money in the long run.

''The only reason I know what I’m doing is that I’ve been doing it for years. If I can share that then that is great.”

Money is indeed a priority over time for most, as 57 per cent would rather save cash by doing DIY themselves compared to the two in 10 who would prefer to save time by hiring help.

And while 32 per cent feel they have ‘some’ skills, they fear they are not good enough to do their own DIY.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, found less than half have put up curtains or blinds and only three in 10 have painted a shed.

A huge eight in 10 believe basic DIY skills should be taught throughout education to equip younger generations for the future.

Rob Green added: “DIY can be daunting and it’s embarrassing to be asking for help with the basics.

“By recruiting expert mums and dads and launching Ronseal’s Pocket Parent, we want to make it even easier for people to do the DIY themselves.''

From this week, Ronseal’s teams of experienced DIYers will be on hand to help save their blushes in the form of its ‘Pocket Parent’ in Facebook messenger.

It combines tips and advice from a host of DIYers which means there is no need to call mum or dad for help anymore.