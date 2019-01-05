Man dials 999 to request DNA test because his partner ‘cheated’ on him

Have your say

A man called the emergency services on New Year’s Day asking for an ambulance to come to his home to perform a DNA test because his “partner cheated”.

The man spoke with an operator from North West Ambulance Service, which covers Cumbria, Lancashire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

In a recording of the conversation the operator asks the man “is the patient breathing” to which he replies: “OK, please I’m just ringing because my partner has cheated on me.”

- Operator: Right, listen to me is the patient breathing?

- Caller: Hello?

- Operator: Is the patient breathing?

- Caller: Everything okay, I want you ambulance to come to my house to go to do DNA test.

- Operator: Excuse me? Why?

- Caller: Because my partner has cheated on me.

- Operator: Right, OK this is an emergency service, we don’t do DNA tests.

- The man then tries to speak over the operator to which she responds: “Sir, listen to me, listen to me, this is an emergency line, we don’t deal with domestic cases and we don’t do DNA tests so I suggest you speak to somebody else.”

- Caller: Which number? Can I get a number please?

- Operator: I’ve not got a number for DNA tests I’m afraid.

- Caller: Thank you very much, bye.

- Operator: Bye bye.

The recording was posted to social media by the ambulance service, who accompanied the video with the caption “FFS - Friday fact share... Really though?!”

“We received almost 6,000 999 calls on New Year’s Day (that’s 33% more than usual),” the North West Ambulance Service wrote on Facebook.

“Needless to say, we didn’t send this man an ambulance but when we receive calls for anything other than a serious emergency, it wastes our precious time and resources.”