Man charged with 'murder bid' to face court after D-Day hero, 96 attacked

A 39-year-old man will appear before magistrates on Monday accused attempting to murder a 96-year-old D-Day veteran, who was seriously injured in a claw hammer attack

Joseph Isaacs, of no fixed address, is also accused of aggravated burglary in relation to the incident which left Jim Booth in a "potentially life-threatening" condition.

It is believed a claw hammer was used to attack the Royal Navy veteran, who suffered serious injuries to his head and body, and was taken to hospital.

Isaacs was charged in connection with the attack on Sunday and will appear before Taunton Deane Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Booth was described as an "exceptional person" and a "legend" by his family, who released a statement through police on Saturday, thanking officers and medical staff.

They said he was growing "a little stronger each day" and that they were now focusing on the long process of recovery.

Mr Booth, who was awarded a Croix de Guerre military medal by the French for his gallantry during the Second World War, joined the Royal Navy as a seaman at the age of 18, serving throughout the war.

On D-Day, he climbed into a fold-up canoe and shone a beacon out to sea to guide Allied craft safely to shore.

His family said: "He is the head of the family, a dearly-loved father to his four children and adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom he's simply known as The Legend.

"He is, and always has been, our own family hero."