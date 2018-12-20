Fleetwood Police wish residents a Merry Christmas - by burning cannabis seized from across the town

Fleetwood Police have wished residents a Merry Christmas - by posting a video of burning cannabis seized from across the town.

In a post to Facebook this afternoon, a police spokesman said: "To the drug dealers who've been cultivating cannabis in our town centre - today your profits have been incinerated.

The seized cannabis being poured into an incinerator

"We won't tolerate criminals like this in Fleetwood.

"Wishing you a very merry Christmas from Fleetwood Police."

The post recieved messages of support from the public.

Carol McLellan said: "Another loads of drugs off the streets. Well done to the police keep up the good work keep our streets safe."

Desley Oldfield added: "Well done on a great job, but sorry this video is hilarious