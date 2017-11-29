Family of murdered teenager plead for information to help find killer

The family of a teenager who was shot while riding as a passenger on a motorbike have appealed for information as they mark his 18th birthday.

James Meadows, 17, died in hospital in October after being shot in the Huyton area of Merseyside.

On Wednesday, which would have been James's 18th birthday, his family appealed for help to find his killer.

In a statement, they said: "Instead of the celebratory plans we had made and the presents we had bought for him, which we can't give to him, we will be visiting his grave with cards and flowers.

"We should be watching him enjoy himself and living his life to the full, instead as a family we are unable to do this with James being tragically and cruelly taken away from us at such a young age."

The family added: "We appeal to anyone with a conscience to please come forward and provide information to the police.

"We will never get our beloved James back but justice for James will help our family to come to terms with this living nightmare that we find ourselves in."

Merseyside Police said a 29-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man remain on bail after being arrested on suspicion of James's murder.

Police were called to Lyme Cross Road at 9.40pm on Sunday October 8, after reports that a pillion passenger on a motorbike had fallen off and suffered a head injury.

The force said the rider of the bike failed to stop.

When James was taken to hospital a scan showed he had a head wound consistent with having been shot.

He died in hospital the following evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Bev Hyland said: "It is now almost two months since the tragic murder of James Meadows and the passing of his 18th birthday will only add to the pain that his family and friends are feeling.

"The investigation into James's murder continues and I want to take this opportunity to ask anyone with information to search their consciences and come forward, either directly to the investigation team, or you can pass information anonymously through Crimestoppers, a charity completely independent of the police.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone in the area of Lyme Cross Road on the evening of Sunday, 8 October, or anyone who saw a dark coloured hatchback car, possibly a Mercedes, on the Longview or Hillside estate"

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 0800 230 0600 or the Crimestoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.