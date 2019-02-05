Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year animals: 2019 is the year of the pig, but do you know your animal sign?

The year of the pig is seen as the final animal of the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, and follows on from the year of the dog

In order, they are: rat (鼠—shǔ), ox (牛—niú), tiger (虎—hǔ), rabbit (兔—tù), dragon (龙—lóng), snake (蛇—shé), horse (马—mǎ), goat (羊—yang), monkey(猴—hóu), rooster (鸡—jī), dog (狗—gǒu), and pig (猪—zhū). Here's how to check what sign you were born under:

Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020'Compatibility: Best match:Ox. Best group:Monkey,Dragon. Incompatible:Horse

1. Rat

Years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021'Compatibility: Best match:Rat. Best group:Snake,Rooster. Incompatible:Goat

2. Ox

Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022'Compatibility: Best match:Pig. Best group:Horse,Dog. Incompatible:Monkey

3. Tiger

Years:1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023'Compatibility: Best match:Dog. Best group:Pig,Goat. Incompatible:Rooster

4. Rabbit

