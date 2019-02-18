Nursing home puts on panto fun

Have your say

Carers at a Norbeck nursing home put their acting skills under the spotlight when they performed a pantomime for residents.

After two months of rehearsals, staff performed The Wizard of Oz for residents of the Farthings Nursing Home on Wilson Square.

Michelle Kay, activity co-ordinator at the home, said: “The Farthings Nursing Home again put on a pantomime.

“This time it was The Wizard of Oz.

“In their own time the staff rehearsed for over two months.

“We even had props including the yellow brick road and moving trees which were made by Diane Grecian.

“The pantomime had a bit of a twist rewritten by Tracy Holt who added jokes into the lines.

“And each member of staff made their own costumes.

“The residents in the home always look forward to the shows and even join in with the rehearsals then by their reactions we see if changes are to be made or the songs fit.

“On each show we put on we empty our dining room of tables and we make a stage and then we have our own theatre.

“The room fills up very quickly with residents, friends and families.

“Another great time was had and residents are already asking what the next show will be as they cannot wait.”

Members of staff involved were home manager Diane Daniels, carers Diane Grecian, Christine Conlon, Rebecca Lynch, Sarah Renton, Miranda Bury, Tracey Hancock, Gayle Buksh, Jillian Rowe and Amanda Furgus.

Tracy Holt was the narrator.

Michelle added: “A big thanks from the residents and myself to all involved.”

Previously the home has performed a talent show with sing-a-longs and summer fayres.