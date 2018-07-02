Nursery’s top rating down to hard work

Have your say

A Cleveleys nursery has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, the top possible score.

Nutkins Nursery, on Nutter Road, was praised by the education watchdog for its effective safeguarding, outstanding maths resources, and the good behaviour of its youngsters.

The report read: “Children flourish and develop excellent mathematical knowledge about number, shape, space and measure.

“They solve problems and demonstrate a keen motivation to learn. Staff cultivate this enthusiasm with skilful support and questioning.

“Staff know the children exceptionally well. They use their knowledge of children’s interests to plan activities and learning experiences that allow children to learn in the style that best suits them.”

Nursery owner Charlotte Bonney (inset) said: “We’re absolutely thrilled. The staff work tirelessly every day to make sure that each individual child’s needs are met. It’s a massive achievement for both our staff and children.”

To further improve, the nursery should work on its daily routine, Ofsted added.