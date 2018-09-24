Northern agrees to compensate non-season ticket holders

A compensation scheme for non-season ticket holders has been agreed with train operator Northern.

Transport for the North has been working with Northern to broker a compensation scheme for the worst affected regular commuters who suffered from disruption to their rail travel this summer.

The scheme has been developed based on input provided by the Transport for the North Board and extends the compensation offer beyond the existing season-ticket holder scheme.

It allows regular travellers who do not hold season tickets to claim compensation for the disruption and inconvenience they suffered.

This is the first scheme of its kind in the UK to be introduced and to open for claims.

Agreement has now been reached with Northern on how this scheme will operate.

Northern has launched a web page – available at www.northernrailway.co.uk/compensation.

It explains how the scheme will work and how those entitled to compensation can make their claims after major disruption this year.

It is anticipated that the regular travellers scheme will be ready to accept compensation claims from Tuesday October 9 and will remain open for a period of eight weeks. The existing claim window for season ticket holders will be extended to match the same end date.

In terms of eligibility, the same qualifying routes and time periods being used for season ticket holders will be applicable and full details of these are on the web page.

In summary:

For Level 1 routes, customers will need to evidence at least 12 days travel in a 28-day window, and for Level 2 routes at least 3 days’ travel in a 7-day window

Eligible journeys will need to have been made on the same route

Customers are eligible to claim for either season ticket or regular traveller compensation – not both

Customers are eligible to claim for either level 1 or level 2 – not both