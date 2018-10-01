The Giants 2018: The routes, timings and road closures - everything you need to know

Have your say

The Giants are returning to the North West this week for their third and final visit.

Liverpool and Wirral are gearing up to welcome street theatre company Royal de Luxe, as well as this year's Giants from Friday (October 5, 2018) until Sunday (October 7, 2018).

If you are planing to catch this spectacular event, here is everything you need to know:

>>ROUTES AND TIMES:

Here is how you can follow the Giants over the weekend.

FRIDAY 5 OCTOBER

LITTLE BOY GIANT & XOLO – LIVERPOOL

• 10am – 1pm (approx)

Wake up 10am on St George’s Hall Plateau, walk to Lime Street, Renshaw Street, across St Luke’s Place onto Berry Street, Upper Duke Street, Catharine Street, across Upper Parliament Street onto Princes Road, Princes Gate West, Devonshire Road and into Princes Park where a siesta will take place.

• 4.15pm – 7.15pm (approx)

Wake up in Princes Park, walk to Devonshire Road, Princes Gate West, Princes Road, across Upper Parliament Street, Catharine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street, Duke Street, Paradise Street, Liver Street, turn onto The Strand onto Queens Wharf for an evening sleep.

GIANT – WIRRAL

• 11.15am – 1pm (approx)

Wakes up next to the lighthouse at Fort Perch Rock, walk along Marine Promenade, onto Coastal Drive towards Kings Parade to have a siesta.

• 3pm – 5.15pm (approx)

Wakes up at The Dips, head along Kings Parade, Marine Promenade, Tower Promenade and Magazines Promenade.

SATURDAY 6 OCTOBER

LITTLE BOY GIANT & XOLO – LIVERPOOL

• 10am – 1pm (approx)

Wake up in Queens Wharf, onto Wapping, The Strand, Paradise Street, Hanover Street, Church Street, Whitechapel, Stanley Street across Victoria Street, Dale Street, Castle Street, Derby Square, James Street across The Strand to Mann Island where there will be a stop for a siesta.

Little Boy Giant & Xolo

• 3.30pm – 5.45pm (approx)

Wake up at Mann Island, continue onto Canada Boulevard, Water Street, The Strand before making a u-turn returning onto The Strand, George’s Dock Gates where all Giants meet and continue onto New Quay, Bath Street, Waterloo Road and Clarence Dock for their evening sleep.

GIANT – LIVERPOOL

• 11am – 12.50pm (approx)

Wakes up at Canning Dock, onto Salthouse Quay, The Strand, James Street, Castle Street, Dale Street, Crosshall Street, across Victoria Street, Whitechapel, St John’s Lane, St George’s Place, Lime Street, Elliot Street, Great Charlotte Street, Ranelagh Street, Church Street, Lord Street onto Derby Square where there will be a siesta.

Giant – Liverpool

• 3.50pm – 5.45pm (approx)

Wakes up at Derby Square and continues onto Castle Street, Dale Street, Moorfields, Tithebarn Street, Chapel Street, George’s Dock Gates, where all Giants meet up and continue onto Bath Street, Waterloo Road and Clarence Dock for their evening sleep.

SUNDAY 7 OCTOBER

GIANT, LITTLE BOY GIANT & XOLO – LIVERPOOL

• 10.15am – 12pm (approx)

Leave via King Edward Street, George’s Dock Gates and onto The Strand. At this point one Giant will depart via The Docks. The remaining giants will continue along The Strand and onto Sefton Street where they will stop for a siesta.

GIANTS FINAL PARADE

• 2.30pm – 4.00pm (approx)

Leave Sefton Street onto The Strand, Giants parade and bid farewell at Canning Dock.

Organisers are warning visitors that all times are approximations and there may be some slight changes on the day.

You can also download a copy of the route map here

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN:

Those planning to travel by train to the Giant Spectacular event in Liverpool are being warned that there will be a number of Merseyrail station closures to deliver the transport services. Passengers are advised to check the best route by planning journeys in advance.

>>ROAD CLOSURES:

Listed are all the main roads that the Giants will walking on during the event. However, there will also be a number of side roads that lead either to or from the list below that will also be affected during the times mentioned.

WIRRAL: ROAD CLOSURES

Roads Closed / Thursday 4th October 2018 / Friday 5th October 2018

Coastal Drive / Closed 8.00pm onwards / Re-opens 6.00pm

Access will be maintained to Morrison ‘s Shopping Centre via Atherton Street, at times when it is safe do so

King’s Parade / Closed 8.00pm onwards / Re-opens 6.00pm

Tower Promenade / Closed 8.00pm onwards / Re-opens 6.00pm

Marine Promenade / Closed 8.00pm onwards / Re-opens 6.00pm

Harrison Drive / Not Closed / Restrictions from 6.00am to 6.00pm

LIVERPOOL: CITY CENTRE ROAD CLOSURES

Roads Closed / Thursday 4th October

William Brown Street both ends / 7.00am – Midnight

Lime Street / Lime Street will be closed from 2.00pm – Midnight

Roads Closed / Friday 5th October / Saturday / 6th October / Sunday 7th October

Bath Street / 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Berry Street / 8.00am to 12 Noon / Not Closed / Not Closed

Brunswick Street (City Side) / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 6.00am to 12 Midnight / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Brunswick Street (River Side) / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Commutation Row / Not Closed / Not Closed / Not Closed

Canada Boulevard / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm/ 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Canning Street / 8.00am to 12 Noon 3.00pm to 6.00pm / Not Closed / Not Closed

Castle Street / Not Closed / 6.00am to 12 Midnight / 12.01am to 4.00am

Catherine Street / 8.00am to 12 Noon 3.00pm to 6.00pm / Not Closed / Not Closed

Chaloner Street / 6.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 12 Noon / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Chapel Street / Not Closed / Not Closed but Restricted Access from 8.00am to 2.00pm, Closed 2.00pm to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Church Street / Not Closed / 8.00am to 6.00pm / Not Closed

Clarence Dock / Not Closed / 3.30pm to 7.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Cook Street / Not Closed / 8.00am to 6.00pm, 6.00pm to 12 Midnight Restricted Access / Not Closed

Dale Street / Not Closed / 8.00am to 6.00pm / Not Closed

Duke Street / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / Restricted Access from 8.00am to 12 Noon / Not Closed

Goree/Georges Dock Gates / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Gower Street / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 5.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Gt. Charlotte St / Elliot Street8.00am to 11.30am9.00am to 1.00pmNot Closed

Gt. George Street / 8.00am to 6.00pm / Not Closed / Not Closed

Hanover Street / 8.00am to 11.30am / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / 9.00am to 1.00pm / Not Closed

James Street / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm , 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Kings Dock Street / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 1.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

King’s Parade / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 12 Noon / Closed 6.00am to 7.00pm Restricted Access for most of the day

Leece Street / 8.00am to 12 Noon / Not Closed / Not Closed

Lime Street / 6.00am to 11.30am / 9.00am to 1.00pm / Not Closed

Liver Street / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Lord Street / Not Closed / 8.00am to 6.00pm / Not Closed

Lord Nelson Street / 6.00am to 11.30am / 11.00am to 1.30pm / Not Closed

Mann Island / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Mariners Wharf / Not Closed / Not Closed / Closed 6.00am to 7.00pm Restricted Access for most of the day

Moorfields / Not Closed / 8.00am to 6.00pm / Not Closed

New Quay / 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Old Hall Street / Not Closed / 2.00pm to 6.00pm Restricted Access for Radisson Blue Hotel and Capitol Car Park / 6.00am to 1.00pm Restricted Access

Paradise Street / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 1.00pm / Not Closed

Park Lane / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 1.00pm / Not Closed

Parliament Street / Not Closed / Not Closed / Closed at Grafton Street from 6.00am to 7.00pm

Queens Wharf / 3.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 12 Noon / Closed 6.00am to 7.00pm Restricted Access for most of the day

Ranelagh Place - Ranelagh Street / 8.00am to 11.30am / 9.00am to 1.00pm / Not Closed

Red Cross Street / 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Regent Road / Not Closed / 3.30pm to 7.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Renshaw Street - St Lukes Place / 8.00am to 12 Noon / Not ClosedNot Closed

St Georges Hall Plateau / 6.00am to 11.30am / 11.00am to 1.30pm / Not Closed

St Georges Place / 8.00am to 11.30a / 10.00am to 1.30pm / Not Closed

St Johns Lane / 8.00am to 11.30am / 10.00am to 1.30pm / Not Closed

St Nicholas Place (Crowne Plaza) / 5.00pm to 8.00pm Access via Princes Parade / Closed but Restricted access between 8.00am to 1.00pm via Princes Parade / Closed 1.00pm to 6.00pm / Closed but restricted access via Princes Parade 6.00am to 1.00pm

St Nicholas Place ( Liver Building) / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / Closed but Restricted access between 8.00am to 1.00pm / Closed 1.00pm to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Sefton Street / Not Closed / Not Closed / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Salthouse Dock / Not Closed / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Skelhorne Street / Converted to 2 way 6.00am to 12 Noon / Converted to 2 way 10.00am to 1.30pm / Not Closed

Stanley Street / Not Closed / 8.00am to 6.00pm / Not Closed

Strand Street / 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

The Strand / 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Tithebarn Street / Not Closed / Not Closed Restricted Access from 8.00am to 2.00pm Closed 2.00pm to 6.00pm / Not Closed

Upper Duke Street / 8.00am to 12 Noon 3.00pm to 8.00pm / Not Closed / Not Closed

Upper Parliament Street / 6.00pm to 8.00pm / Not Closed / Not Closed

Victoria Street / Not Closed / 8.00am to 1.00pm / Not Closed

Wapping / 5.00pm to 8.00pm / 8.00am to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 7.00pm

Water Street (City Side) / Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / Closed but Restricted access between 8.00am to 1.00pm, Closed 1.00pm to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Water Street (River Side)Not Closed but Restricted access between 5.00pm to 8.00pm / Closed but Restricted access between 8.00am to 1.00pm, Closed 1.00pm to 6.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Waterloo Road / Not Closed / 3.30pm to 7.00pm / 6.00am to 1.00pm

Whitechapel / Not Closed / 10.00am to 1.30pm / Not Closed

LIVERPOOL: PRINCES ROAD CLOSURES

Roads Closed / Friday 5th October 2018

Catherine Street / Closed 8.00am to 12Noon / Closed 3.00pm to 6.00pm

Devonshire Road / Closed 9.30am to 5.30pm

Princes Gate West / Closed from 9.30am to 5.30pm

Princes Road/Princes Avenue / Closed from 8.00am to 6.00pm

Upper Parliament Street, Junction with Princes Road / Open all day.

Closed for short period of time whilst event crosses Upper Parliament Street as: AM Approx. 11.15am to 11.45am PM Approx. 4.45pm to 5.15pm

For more details visit