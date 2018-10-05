The Giants 2018: Incredible scenes as the Giant Spectacular begins

The Giants have been wowing people from across the region in Liverpool today.

Liverpool welcomed the Giants back for their third and final visit four years on since they were last in city.

READ MORE>>> The Giants 2018: The routes, timings and road closures - everything you need to know

So far, Xolo the playful dog, the Little Boy Giant and the Big Giant have been on the move entertaining the crowds of thousands lining the streets.

Other incredible sights across the city have included; a giant fork stuck through a car outside St Luke's church and a huge washing line stretching across Castle Street.

Earlier in the week a sandal was pulled from the River Mersey, while a bus had been sliced in two by a giant butter knife.

