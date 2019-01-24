Police release images of witnesses ahead of assault probe

Police investigating a series of assaults have released images of three people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.



Shortly before 1am on Sunday December 30, a group of three men confronted the victims - two men and a woman – outside Night Bar Takeaway on Lee Lane, Horwich, Bolton.

Police want to speak to people in connection with the assaults in Horwich

After a brief verbal exchange, two of the men launched an unprovoked assault on the male victims.

One of the men was head-butted and the other was punched to the floor, and while lying unconscious was kicked twice in the head.

The woman, while attempting to protect the unconscious man, was grabbed by one of the offending men and thrown to the ground.

A third man, who attempted to come to the aid of the two men and woman was also punched to the head.

Constable Rebecca Watson of GMP’s Bolton Division said: “This was a sustained, unprovoked assault on three people who were simply enjoying a night out.

“While one of the victims lay prone on the floor, he was kicked in the head while unconscious – the effects of which could have been devastating.

“Thankfully, the victims in this assault escaped serious injury and we’re thankful they’ve recovered well from their ordeal.

“This kind of violence has no place in our communities and we’re appealing for the public’s help to help trace the offenders.

“We have released pictures of three people who we think have important information about this assault.

“Do you recognise them or have any information that can assist officers with their enquiries? If so – contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 0085, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be emailed to 16528@Gmp.Police.uk