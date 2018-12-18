Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United

Have your say

Manchester United have announced that Jose Mourinho has left the club.



The Portuguese suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the weekend following a season of mixed fortunes so far.

A statement from United on Tuesday morning said: "The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

Press Association Sport looks at a timeline of the ups and downs of 55-year-old's two-and-a-year tenure at Old Trafford.

May 27, 2016 - Appointed as Manchester United manager, replacing Louis van Gaal.

August 7, 2016 - Wins first silverware at United with a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Leicester in the Community Shield at Wembley, new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores the winner.

September 11, 2016 - Defeat to old foe Pep Guardiola in the pair's first derby clash in England as Manchester City win 2-1 at Old Trafford.

October 23, 2016 - A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of former club Chelsea on his return to Stamford Bridge.

October 29, 2016 - Sent to the stands at half-time for protesting a decision against his side in a 0-0 home draw against Burnley.

February 26, 2017 - Ibrahimovic scores twice as the Red Devils beat Southampton 3-2 to lift the EFL Cup - Mourinho becomes the first United manager to win silverware in his debut season at the club.

May 21, 2017 - Ends Premier League season with home win against Crystal Palace as United finish sixth, 24 points behind champions Chelsea.

May 24, 2017 - Guides United to the Europa League with a 2-0 victory over Ajax in Stockholm.

August 8, 2017 - 2-1 defeat to former club Real Madrid in the Super Cup, new signing Romelu Lukaku scores the consolation.

October 21, 2017 - A 13-match unbeaten run across all competitions to start the season ends with a 2-1 loss at newly-promoted Huddersfield.

December 20, 2017 - A 2-1 quarter-final defeat at Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City ends United's hopes of retaining the Carabao Cup.

January 26, 2018 - Signs a new contract to remain as United boss until 2020, with the option of a further year.

March 13, 2018 - Sevilla knock United out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford after a goalless first leg in Spain.

April 7, 2018 - Paul Pogba scores twice and Chris Smalling gets the winner as United come from two goals behind to win 3-2 at Manchester City and prevent Guardiola's side securing the Premier League title in the derby.

May 12, 2018 - Rui Faria announces he will quit as Mourinho's assistant at the end of the season, the pair having worked together at various clubs since 2002.

May 19, 2018 - FA Cup final defeat against Chelsea as Eden Hazard's penalty secures a 1-0 win for the Blues.

August 27, 2018 - Defeat at Brighton in the second game of the season is followed up by a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham - the worst home defeat of Mourinho's career.

September 29, 2018 - A five-match unbeaten run in all competitions was abruptly ended with a 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium.

November 11, 2018 - Three straight wins, including an incredible 2-1 comeback victory at Juventus, looked to put Mourinho's side back in form but they fell to a 3-1 derby defeat at Manchester City to pile the pressure back on the Portugese manager.

December 16, 2018 - A last-gasp 1-0 win at home to Young Boys saw United qualify for the Champions League knockout stages gave Mourinho a stay of execution, but a final matchday loss at Valencia was followed by a heavy 3-1 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield cranked up the pressure.

December 18, 2018 - Just two days after their first defeat in nine league matches against their north-west rivals, Manchester United announced the Portuguese was sacked by the club on Tuesday morning.