Dashcam captures violent attempted carjacking

Two masked men tried to smash the windows of a Bentley in Bury as the driver stopped at traffic lights.



Shortly before 6.20pm on Wednesday, November 15, police were called to reports of an attempted carjacking on Angouleme Way.

The attempted carjacking caught on dashcam

Four offenders on two mopeds followed the Bentley Bentayga as it travelled along Angouleme Way in Bury.

As the traffic came to a stop at a set of traffic lights, two offenders approached the car and repeatedly smashed the driver’s window and windscreen with axes.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman, tried to manoeuvre her car but the offenders persistently hammered against the windows whilst demanding she hand over her watch.

She refused before managing to drive away.

Police have released dash cam footage of the attack and are appealing to anyone with any information.

Detective Sergeant Ian Partington, of GMP’s Bury borough, said: “As you will see from the footage, this was a disturbing and unprovoked attack on an innocent woman as she sat in her car at a junction.

“Fortunately she wasn’t injured but that doesn’t excuse the horrific actions of these men which could have had awful consequences.

“If you know anything about this attack or the men in the video, I would urge you to come forward so that we can ensure the men responsible are held accountable and prosecuted.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1762 of 15/11/17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.