Alderley Edge: Police appeal after three family members killed in crash between car and minibus

Three family members in a car have been killed in a collision with a minibus.

A 47-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl died at the scene of the crash in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, and a 41-year-old woman died in hospital.

Two other people in the car, a nine-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman, were also taken to hospital and are said to be in critical and serious conditions.

The family involved are being supported by specialist officers, said Cheshire Police.

A number of casualties from the minibus were treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident on the A34 Melrose Way at 12.04am on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 231304.