Alderley Edge: Police appeal after man and child killed in crash between car and minibus

Have your say

A man and a child have been killed in a collision between a car and a minibus.

Nine other people were injured in the early morning crash in Cheshire.

Police appeal after man and child killed in crash between car and minibus

Emergency services were called to the A34 Melrose Way in Alderley Edge shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Both the man and child were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Of those injured, seven people were taken to Macclesfield District General Hospital, one male to Manchester Royal Infirmary and one child to Manchester Children's Hospital.

Cheshire Police have appealed for witnesses.