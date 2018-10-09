North Shore mum raises money for charity

North Shore mum Michelle Eaves made the brave decision to shave her hair to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of the Brave the Shave campaign.

Michelle’s family and friends offered her moral support as her son shaved her hair during a Macmillan coffee morning at David Slack Allotments on Newton Drive, Blackpool.

The 47-year-old was inspired to fundraise for the charity in memory of her gran who died from cancer.

She raised £160, which will be used to offer support to people affected by cancer.

Michelle has problems with mobility which has previously stopped her from taking part in other fund-raising activities, such as sponsored running events.

So she was delighted when she discovered the Brave The Shave campaign, as this meant she was able to get involved properly and be part of the action.

Michelle said: “Everyone around me couldn’t believe what I was going to do, but my hair will grow back.

“I wanted to raise money for cancer and it’s a small price to pay for a good cause.”

For details of the Brave The Shave campaign and how you can get involved visit: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk