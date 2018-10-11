North Shore attack: Here's what we know so far

An alleyway was closed off and a forensics tent set up following a late-night attack on a woman in Blackpool.

The alleged incident took place in an alleyway off Richmond Road, North Shore, shortly after midnight today.

Police in the alley off Richmond Road this morning

What we know so far...

Officers were called to Richmond Road after the 39-year-old woman alleged she had been attacked by two men, Lancashire Police said.

Paramedics from the North West ambulance service were called to the scene at 12.52am. The victim, who was conscious and breathing, was "rushed" to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment. No details of her injuries were released by the ambulance service.

Residents reports waking up to find a police presence on the street, and were told a 'serious incident' had occurred.

A spokesman from the commercial unit the tent was pitched in front of, Cruise Club Modified, who did not wish to be named, said he was warned he would not be able to access his garage for up to 48 hours.

A man, who lives on Richmond Road, said: "At about half past two I came out of my house and there was about five or six cop cars and a couple of ambulances. There was three blokes in the alley stood against the wall with coppers around them."

Simone Richardson, who also lives on the street, said: "When my partner got home at around 6am there was CSI out there and there was police. There were about three police vans.

They have been there all morning. I said 'what's happened?' and they said they couldn't tell us, its just a serious incident that's happened."

One elderly resident, who did not wish to be named, said she heard men shouting in the direction of the alley at around 5.20am, and noticed police at the scene at around 6am.

Residents reported officers knocking on doors late last night enquiring about a missing girl, though the two incidents are not believed to be linked.

A police spokesman said more information was likely to follow 'in the next few days'.