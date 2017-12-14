North Pier death: Man pulled from sea in Blackpool named

Tributes have been paid online after a man's body was pulled from the sea at North Pier in Blackpool.

A rescue effort was launched last night following reports of a person in the water, who has now been named locally as Michael Buckley.

Police, coastguard and ambulance services were all called to the scene at around 8.20pm.

Posting on social media, Angelica Briggs wrote: "I can't believe he's gone. You were a great guy Michael Buckley - I remember the times we used to spend together. I will never forget you."

And Donna Lavrick write that he was a 'good friend'.

RNLI Blackpool tweeted that weather conditions hampered the rescue efforts.

Police have not yet formally identified the body but have previously said the man was in his late teens or early 20s. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.