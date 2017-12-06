Night of tribute to mum found stabbed in flat

The favourite pub of a woman found dead in a Blackpool flat will hold a memorial night in her honour.

Mum-of-one Lisa Chadderton, 44, was found in a flat in Topping Street, above Gillespies Bar at 10.15am last Monday. She had suffered from strangulation and stab wounds.

A night of entertainment and tribute has now been arranged at the Duke of York Pub on Dickson Road.

Mark Gamble, manager of the Graydon Hotel on Banks Street, who also runs the pub and Klubland nightclub, said: “She used to come to us nearly every day fior a drink after a day at the market.

“We have got singers, drag queens, and everything else. We are asking businesses if they can donate vouchers. We’ve had lots of interest.”

The memorial night will take place on December 14 from 6pm until 2am and will raise money for Lisa’s family to aid with funeral costs.

Mark, 42, said: “We’re raising funds for her family to try to make this ordeal a little bit more bearable, because the last thing you want to be worrying about is money when you have lost a family member like this.”

Mark Tindill, 56, of Topping Street, has been charged with Lisa’s murder. He will appear at Preston Crown Court in February.