Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

Almost a week later on Thursday (February 2), police cordoned off the bench as specialist divers returned to search the river again.

Police want to speak to a second possible witness in the ongoing search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives also released more information about Ms Bulley’s morning prior to her disappearance.

The force also released a CCTV image of a woman they believed was in the area at the time she was last seen.

“An investigation was launched into the circumstances of her disappearance while a large and extremely thorough search has been carried out in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“These are both continuing and at this point there is nothing to suggest any third party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.”

What was Nicola doing prior to her disappearance?

Police can now confirm the following timings:

8.43am: Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school

Police cordoned off the bench as specialist divers returned to search the river again almost a week later

8:50am (approximately): A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path

8.53am: She sent an email to her boss

9.01am: She logged into a Teams call

9.10am (approximately): A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow. Work is ongoing today to establish exactly what time this was.

Police reasserted that officers have found no evidence of foul play, despite "keeping a really open mind about what could have happened".

9.30am: The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on

9.35am (approximately): Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog-walker.

What does the potential witness look like?

The potential witness is described as a woman who was wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat.

She was walking a small, white dog.

The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Nicola was last seen.

She was also seen near to the gate at the end of Allotment Lane.

If you believe this is you, or you recognise the woman, call police on 101.

What have Lancashire Police said?

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to have specialist resources from both the police and other emergency services in the area searching a significant area of land around the river off Garstang Road.

“We also have divers in the area and are using underwater drones to search the full length of the River Wyre downstream. Our police dogs have also been out searching.

"We are really grateful to everyone who has come forward with information so far and would continue to ask people to get in touch if they have information or concerns.

"However, parts of the riverbank are treacherous, especially after the recent rain, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.

“We appreciate that there are unanswered questions about what has happened to Nicola, but would urge people not to speculate or spread false rumours.

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30.

