Well-wishers on Monday (February 13) continued to leave hand-written “messages of hope” that the 45-year-old mortgage adviser will be found unharmed in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre where she vanished on January 27.

The messages, which first appeared on flower-shaped ribbons on Sunday, have been written on yellow ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in the village.

Newly-left messages say “hope is the last thing ever lost” and “Nikki, I love you, come home”.

Friends and neighbours of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have not given up hope she will be found (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Others reading “we need you home Nicola”, “praying for your safe return” and “I love you” were found tied to the bridge on Sunday (February 12).

A large poster with a photograph of Ms Bulley has also been attached to the railings.

As the search for her continues into its 18th day, police have been looking at areas from the river where she vanished to the sea.

Well-wishers continued to leave hand-written "messages of hope" that the 45-year-old mortgage adviser will be found unharmed (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

The search in Morecambe Bay continued into its fifth day as officers on horseback surveyed elevated paths in the village of Knott End-on-Sea on Monday.

On Thursday (February 9), police extended the search for her body to the sea after detectives said finding her “in the open sea becomes more of a possibility”.

Meanwhile, officers are still looking for clues near the bench on the riverbank where her phone was found, while still connected to a work call, on the day she disappeared.

Lancashire Police believe she fell into the river Wyre “in a 10-minute window” while walking her springer spaniel Willow on her usual morning walk after dropping her daughters – Harriet and Sophia – at school.

Mounted police in Knott End-on-Sea take part in the search for Ms Bulley (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Ms Bulley had logged into a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am, which ended at 9.30am with her phone still connected to the call.

She was seen by another dog walker at 9.10am – the last known sighting – and police traced telephony records of her mobile phone as it remained on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am.

The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby.

The force says it does not think she came to any harm.

