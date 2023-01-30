When did Nicola Bulley go missing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where was she last seen?

The 45-year-old was last seen on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre

What was she doing?

Nicola was walking her brown-coloured spaniel.

Police later confirmed she was on a conference call with other people shortly before her disappearance.

A desperate search continues for Nicola Bulley woman who was last seen on a footpath by the River Wyre

Her phone was later discovered on a bench near the riverbank, with her dog also found close to where she was last seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does Nicola look like?

Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair.

The 45-year-old was walking her spaniel on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her hair was tied into a ponytail at the time of her disappearance.

She speaks with an Essex accent and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies.

Who is searching for her?

Dive teams, fire services, search dogs, helicopters and mountain rescue workers have all been deployed to the area to carry out extensive searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dive teams, fire services, search dogs, helicopters and mountain rescue workers have all been deployed to the area

On Saturday (January 28), 25 volunteers from Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT) contributed to the search over an eight-hour period.

They were joined by North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Police, the Police Dive Team, Lancashire Fire and Rescue (LFRS), National Police Air Service (Helicopter), a LFRS search dog and a drone.

The major search operation continued throughout the weekend and on Monday (January 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I help search for Nicola?

A large number of people from the local community have organised searches of the area.

However, police warned residents to ‘stay safe’ because the ‘river and its banks are extremely dangerous’ and present a ‘genuine risk to the public’.

Supt Sally Riley said police were "keeping a really open mind about what could have happened"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Insp Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: “We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help, however we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger.

“If anybody has any questions or concerns they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.”

Supt Sally Riley appealed to anyone who was driving through St Michael’s at around 9.15am on January 27 to examine their dashcam footage to see if they had captured Nicola as she began her walk on the road bridge over the river.

She also urged anyone who was walking along the towpath from the village on Garstang Road to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has any information that could help, please come forward,” she added.

What have Lancashire Police said?

At a press conference on Monday (January 30), Supt Sally Riley said police were “keeping a really open mind about what could have happened.”

She added: “We think the likelihood is Nicola has gone missing and it is not a crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s shocking. It is a very close knit community and it is unusual for people missing in these circumstances.

“It is very sad and we are doing everything we can to find her safe and well.”

What should I do if I have information that could help the police?

If you have any information about Nicola’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 473 of January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad