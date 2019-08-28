Next step towards new council homes in Blackpool

Have your say

A developer has been chosen to build new council homes in Blackpool following the demolition of existing flats.

Resort-based firm RPTyson Construction Ltd has been selected by the council for the project at Troutbeck Crescent on Mereside following a tendering exercise.

Existing homes, which have reached the end of their lifespan, will be bulldozed to make way for 75 new properties which will be managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing.

Tyson was chosen from three tenders, which were submitted based on the price, quality and social value of its proposal.

Six blocks containing 81 homes will be knocked down by a separate contractor before the cleared site is redeveloped.

A town hall report says: "The site will be provided to the successful contractor cleared and ready for redevelopment.

"The design is such that the existing highway of Troutbeck Crescent is retained and forms part of the new development."

Planning permission for the scheme was granted in June this year.