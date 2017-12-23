Next announces its famous Boxing Day sale will start EARLY... on Christmas Eve

Have your say

The Boxing Day sales are a huge part of Christmas and Next is a huge part of that.

For years, shoppers have queued patiently, and others impatiently, from 4am for Next to start their 'Big' Boxing Day sale.

But this year, it will be slightly different.

Next have announced it will start its sale early - from 3pm on Christmas Eve.

However, this will only be applicable to online sales with the normal sale starting, as usual, on Boxing Day.

Eager customers will now have the chance to pick up sale items, some at 50 to 70 per cent off, two days early.

Or, if you prefer to do your sales shopping in store, Next branches across Lancashire will open at 6am on Boxing Day - except Fleetwood, which opens at 8am.

