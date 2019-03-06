New voices of Blackpool youth elected

Meet the new voice of Blackpool’s young people.

Andrew Speight, 15, was named the new Member for Youth Parliament following an election at Blackpool Town Hall last month.

Candidates read out their manifestos to an audience of young people before votes were collected on paper and onlnie.

Highfield Leadership Academy pupil Andrew had based his manifesto on the importance of education, work and the prevention of crime.

Katie Lagden, 14, pictured inset with Andrew, a pupil from Montgomery Academy, was elected deputy MYP, and will take over the leading role next year.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to be able to serve the young people of Blackpool and play my part in getting our voices heard. I look forward to campaigning and raising awareness of issues that young people are facing.”

Outgoing MYP Harry Bates said: “After two years, my term as Blackpool’s MYP is over. I would like to thank everyone who supported me over these two years and offer the best of luck to Andrew and Katie.

“I fully support these two in their roles and continue to take an active role in Blackpool Youth Council.

“As Lancashire Representative for Youth for the North West, I will support everyone in Lancashire in fulfilling their role at all levels.”

Connor Danson, outgoing deputy MYP, said: “I hope that the new UKYP representatives for Blackpool can continue to make young people’s voices heard.

“I would also like to say that as the now former DMYP, it was a privilege to represent the young people of Blackpool for the past two years.”