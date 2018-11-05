New Revoe Residents Association honoured for their community work

Have your say

It’s celebration time for members of the New Revoe Residents Association who have been honoured for their community work.

The group was crowned a winner in the ‘Community Achievement’ category at 24housing’s 2018 awards ceremony.

Established in 2012, the New Revoe Residents Association’s main aim is to work with residents, local businesses and organisations to make the Revoe area of Blackpool a better place to live and work.

The dedicated volunteers organise a diverse range of daily activities and special events.

These include the Memory Lane Café, a subsidised weekly lunch club, which provides an outlet for reminiscing about the old times, sharing photographs and stories.

The Revoe-lution Community Choir provides a free service to the local and wider communities while the Hand Made Uns’ Art Club create community art projects on display within the Revoe area and recently worked on large scale commissioned posters and a mosaic, drawing on local history, stories and featuring local people.

The organisers also hold an annual fun day each summer at Ibbison Court.

One of the founding members of the New Revoe Residents Association, Brenda Giles, was named finalist at this year’s awards. The nomination recognised her commitment to the local community at Ibbison Court, with Brenda dedicating the past 14 years to her neighbourhood.

John Donnellon, chief executive of Blackpool Coastal Housing, said: “The award is richly deserved.

“The residents have shown fantastic endeavour and enterprise in providing events and activities that really bring the local community together making life better for local people.”