New Project - Future Proof Parks - gives young people chance to help environment

A new project is inspiring young people to get involved in conserving Blackpool’s parks, heritage landscapes and green spaces.

Future Proof Parks, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is aimed at people aged 11 to 25 who enjoy being in the natural environment and want to give something back to their community.

The idea is to give young people advice and training, and encourage them to support their local Friends of North Blackpool Pond Trail – a group of volunteers who regularly carry out maintenance and conservation work in their local area.

Pauline Taylor, senior ecological officer for Groundwork Cheshire, Lancashire and Merseyside, said the young people will get the chance to learn new skills, meet new people and make a noticeable difference to your local environment.

The first event was held on Wednesday at Linden Pond, next to the football pitches, off Canada Crescent, in Bispham.

The taster day gave young people the opportunity to find about more about the project, meet the group and get involved in bushcrafts, making bird feeders and building wildlife habitat piles.

The following day the team hosted a conservation day at Kincraig Lake, opposite Spar on Kincraig Road, Bispham, so residents could learn about North Blackpool Pond Trail.

Pauline said: “The young people will have a say on what type of events, activities and conservation days take place and be involved in fundraising, art, social media and a range of other projects.

“It’s a chance to gain some amazing experience of working in the natural environment.”

For more information about Future Proof Parks contact Pauline Taylor at Groundwork CLM pauline.taylor@groundwork.org.uk or call 07810123988.