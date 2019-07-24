New Poulton surgery given the go-ahead

A new specialist doctors surgery has been given the go-ahead in Poulton.

Wyre Council bosses have decided to grant planning permission for a property at the junction of Breck Road and Victoria Road, in the Poulton conservation area, to be transformed into a podiatrist surgery.

Opening hours are proposed for Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 7pm. The surgery will treat one customer at a time, and will provide some home visits.

Parking for customers will be provided at the front with additional space provided adjacent.

A planning support statement submitted to the council read: “The proposal would enable a job in the field of podiatry and also short-term work in respect of the building trades required to convert the flat into a surgery.

“The proposal would not result in any external change to the property and would retain its qualitative appearance in the conservation area.

“The proposal is not consideredto be harmful to any conservation interests, including conservation areas and listed buildings, is not located within a flood zone area... and would not conflict with the requirement to minimise waste and pollution or to move to a low carbon economy.”