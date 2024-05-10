News owners of Blackpool Wake Park water sports amenity at Weeton to announce detailed plans for site
The amenity, which offered kayaking, paddle boarding, wake boarding and an aqua park, was based on the established Ream Hills Holiday Park in Weeton for 12 years.
But the attraction closed in September 2022 after businessman Garry Thompson, who ran the enterprise with his wife and two daughters, decided to sell up and relocate out of the area.
The amenity has been bought by Wild Shore, formerly known as ADV, a company specialising in outdoor adventure activities for the whole family.
Based in Edinburgh, Wild Shore also runs sites at Delamere in rural Cheshire, and Dundee, althugh it is no longer involved in former ADV sites at New Brighton in the Wirrall area and Liverpool.
There is also a ‘sister site’, Foxlake, based in Dunbar, East Lothian.
The company’s says on the new Wild Shore website that it will be offering open water swimming sessions.
Wild Shore: “Open water swimming sessions will be on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings every week!
“We will have options for single swims if you want to pay as you go, or come down to try it out, as well as bundle options to get more swimming time for less money!”
Now Wild Shore says it will reveal more details about its plans for Weeton in the coming days.
