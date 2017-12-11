New N-Vision shop opens up

Have your say

The run-up to Christmas has seen N-Vision, Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind, looking to the future.

The society has opened a charity shop in the heart of Cleveleys to drum up additional funds – and is appealing for volunteers to help out and donations of goods to sell too.

N-Vision has only one other charity shop, at Highfield Road, South Shore.

N-Vision chief executive Ruth Lambert said: “We’re not a big national chain but a local charity helping local people right across all three local boroughs.

“It’s a big area to cover and it’s crucial we not only have income sources – such as the shop – to support the good work but also that we raise awareness too.

“I live in Wyre myself and sometimes think the charity’s one of the best kept secrets there.

“Having a shop on the high street of a very busy shopping centre will raise awareness as well as funds.

“We would also love to get more volunteers involved too.

“It’s a super team so they will have fun and know they are really helping support the charity’s work with blind and visually people locally.”

The grand opening saw chairman of trustees Clive Hirst cut the ribbon, Mother Christmas (aka N-Vision officer Mandy Squire) hand out balloons and sweets to local children and Low Vision centre worker Brian Casey sport his eSight glasses – a great talking point – with wife Beverly, a volunteer and trustee at the charity.

Any would be volunteers should contact Stephanie Beasley on (01253) 362696.

Goods can be donated to shop manager Janice Zwimper-New.