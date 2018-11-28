New Mode of hotel to bring 10 jobs to Lytham

A St Annes seafront hotel is to launch a sister venue in Lytham.

Mode Lytham: The Place to Stay is set to open next May following the £1m transformation of the former Wok’s Cooking restaurant overlooking Lytham’s Piazza.

It is set to bring 10 new jobs and will offer 16 rooms on a room-only basis

Andrew Whitaker, who took over ownership of the Mode Hotel, St Annes three years ago, said: “It will replicate the first Mode’s high-quality focus, but differentiate itself by being a room-only boutique-style stayover accommodation.

“The aim is to open in May and the venue will be a much-needed stay-over option for weekend leisure-seekers as well as businesspeople needing somewhere to stay on weekdays.

“It will also cater for the on-trend friends-and-family visitor catching up with relatives living in the area.”

With the new hotel offering room-only accommodation, Mr Whitaker is already seeking collaborations with the town’s cafés and restaurants.

He added: “We have chosen to go down a room-only route to keep the price affordable and encourage visitors to eat out and enjoy Lytham’s many restaurants and bars.

“When there is so much to enjoy on the doorstep, we do not wish to provide guests with meals they do not want, or get them up early for breakfast, when they wish to relax and slumber.

“In short, it will be a 21st century accommodation option, built around the 21st century customer.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies believes the new hotel will spread benefits throughout the local area.

He says: “I am excited and keen to welcome Mode Lytham to the town. Projects like this are just what Lytham needs.”