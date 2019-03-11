New Mereside community group for the over 50s

Have your say

A new community group threw open its doors in style with a special afternoon tea to welcome residents and encourage new members.

Social Seniors, a group started by Freedom Church Mereside, is a place for over 50s to meet and chat.

Thirty local residents attended the event, enjoying the spread of food and fun activities.

Rev Linda Tomkinson, pioneer minister of Freedom Church Mereside and Associate Priest at St Paul’s in Marton, said: “One of Mereside’s newest community groups has just held an amazing afternoon tea for 30 local residents.

“Having started up in October, they have just held an afternoon tea to welcome and encourage new members.

“There were sandwiches, scones and homemade cake, as well as a crossword, pass the parcel, raffle and lots of good chat.

“Social Seniors is open to anyone over the age of 50 to come and socialise and get involved in some fun activities.

“In the past they have done line dancing, play-dough modelling and had a paper aeroplane competition.

“In the next few months they have woodwork, music and a trip to Blackpool Tower planned.”

The group received £1,000 of funding from councillors Adrian Hutton and Luke Taylor from Clifton Ward.

Social Seniors meet in Tarnside Community Centre, Tarnside, off Langdale Road, from 1pm to 2.30pm each Monday.

The group, which aims to combat loneliness and isolation, is open to members from Mereside and beyond.

Activities include armchair yoga, painting sessions, quizzes, and crafts.

If you would like more details about Social Seniors, contact Rev Linda Tomkinson on 07784325537.