New Madame Tussauds Blackpool waxwork is a ‘marvel’ to behold

A new waxwork has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds as the world celebrates the achievements of women all over the globe.

‘Captain Marvel’ stood shoulder-to-shoulder with commercial pilot Astrid Herz, 41, from Manchester, who was the first person to see the wax figure yesterday.

Captain Marvel for Madame Tussauds Blackpool photographed at Manchester Airport.

The figure makes its official debut at the Blackpool Prom-based attraction today to coincide with International Women’s Day 2019 – as well as the official UK launch of the Captain Marvel film.

Astrid (inset) said: “I find the character so inspiring. She represents the opportunity to encourage more women to consider a career in aviation, a trade that is traditionally male-dominated. She never apologises for her strength, which I love.

“I can’t wait to see her in action in her own film. She’s a great role model to not only young girls, but also young boys to show anyone can be a superhero.”

Matthew Titherington, general manager at the museum, said: “We couldn’t think of a more perfect character than Captain Marvel to arrive on International Women’s Day.

“We think her film will inspire many girls to be fearless, single-minded and confident in life – and know there’s nothing they can’t achieve if they want to.”

Captain Marvel, who is played in the film by American actress Brie Larson, 29, will be the first female wax figure to join Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s Marvel Super Heroes area.

She will join the likes of the Hulk and Thor from The Avengers, Rocket and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man.