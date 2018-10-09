New learning programme trials at Blackpool Victoria hospital

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is trialling a new training programme on two wards.

The hospital has introduced The Collaborative Learning in Practice (CLiP) to help student nurses take ownership of their training by working more closely with their colleagues and a mentor nurse.

It is being trialled on the Stroke ward first and the ward’s manager, Leanne Macefield said they were now on their second round of students.

She said: “Essentially, CLiP means that first, second and third year nursing students are learning from each other under the guidance of a qualified mentor.

“They get the chance to be coached and how to make their own decisions to get a deeper understanding of what they are doing.”

The CLiP model encourages students to explore critical thinking. Instead of being instructed, students are asked questions about what they think a patient’s care needs are and encouraged to find their own solutions.

As the students move through their three year course, they in turn help those with less experience and are included in ward rounds and multi-disciplinary (MDTs) meetings. They can also be the first point of contact for the patient they are caring for.

First year nursing student, Connor McKiernan, said: “The CLiP training model is really good. I’ve been on placement here for three months and I’m learning a lot more than I thought I would.

“I’ve been taking part in a variety of learning, picking up new skills and experiencing new scenarios.”

Leanne added: “It’s great for the students to see the journey from admission to discharge. The transition from student to qualified nurse will be much smoother and their futures as nurses will be fantastic.”