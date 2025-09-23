New hairdressers, funeral home & changes at a high school among plans submitted across Fylde last week
In total, thirteen planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Sunday, September 15 and Sunday, September 21.
Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.
Application 25/0541
Location: 8 Poulton Street, Kirkham PR4 2AB
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Certificate of lawful development (proposed) for change of use from an estates agent & mortgage broker (class e c i) & ii)) ) to a nail & beauty salon (class e c) iii)
Application 25/0511
Location: 21-23 Park Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1PW
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Rendering of external walls to rear and side elevations of building
Application 25/0490
Location: The Cottage, 6 Thistleton Road, Greenhalgh with Thistleton PT4 3XA
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory
Application 25/0464
Location: The Keep, Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons, Lytham St Annes FY8 4NL
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Erection of detached single storey building to rear to provide swimming pool with associated external terrace area
Application 25/0554
Location: Springfields Fuels Ltd, Station Road, Newton with Clifton, Preston PR4 0XJ
Validated: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Emergency tree works for removal of oak tree protected as part of tpo/1987/0004
Application 25/0551
Location: Smithy Garage, Blackleach Lane, Newton with Clifton PR4 0RY
Validated: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (finished levels for vehicle repair shop), 5 (scheme for disposal of foul and surface water), 9 (hard landscaping scheme) and 13 (soft landscaping scheme) of planning permission 24/0180
Application 25/0539
Location: Land east of Harbour Lane, Bryning with Warton, Preston PR4 1YB
Validated: Wednsday, September 17
Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of up to 9 dwellings (use class c3)
Application 25/0552
Location: 6 Harwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 2HJ
Validated: Thursday, September 18
Proposal: Conversion of existing garage/workshop to side and rear of dwelling to residential annex including replacement of lean-to roof with flat roof, cladding of external walls in render and insertion of new windows and doors
Application 25/0537
Location: Fairmont House, South Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5HG
Validated: Thursday, September 18
Proposal: Change of use of building to a funeral directors (class e (c) iii), and external alterations including: 1) reconfiguration of window opening within the southern elevation of the building to a garage door, 2) stepped and ramped access to front elevation, 3) landscaping, and 4)car parking arrangements.
Application 25/0556
Location: 25 Green Lane West, Freckleton PR4 1SL
Validated: Friday, September 19
Proposal: Demolition of conservatory to rear and erection of single storey rear extension.
Application 25/0562
Location: Carr Hill High School, Royal Avenue, Kirkham PR4 2ST
Validated: Friday, September 19
Proposal: Proposed installation of air source heat pumps
Application 25/0550
Location: Land north of Cedar Lodge, Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons, Lytham St Annes FY8 4NL
Validated: Friday, September 19
Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of up to 3 dwellings
Application 25/0545
Location: 49 Dowbridge. Kirkham, Preston PR4 2YJ
Validated: Friday, September 19
Proposal: Partial demolition and construction of single storey rear extension, including alteration to exisiting roof and windows
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/