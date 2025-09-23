Take a look below at all planning applications submitted toFylde Borough Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, thirteen planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Sunday, September 15 and Sunday, September 21.

Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.

Google Maps

Location: 8 Poulton Street, Kirkham PR4 2AB

Validated: Monday, September 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development (proposed) for change of use from an estates agent & mortgage broker (class e c i) & ii)) ) to a nail & beauty salon (class e c) iii)

Location: 21-23 Park Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1PW

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Rendering of external walls to rear and side elevations of building

Location: The Cottage, 6 Thistleton Road, Greenhalgh with Thistleton PT4 3XA

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Westby with Plumptons home is looking to build a swimming pool | Google Maps

Location: The Keep, Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons, Lytham St Annes FY8 4NL

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Erection of detached single storey building to rear to provide swimming pool with associated external terrace area

Location: Springfields Fuels Ltd, Station Road, Newton with Clifton, Preston PR4 0XJ

Validated: Tuesday, September 16

Proposal: Emergency tree works for removal of oak tree protected as part of tpo/1987/0004

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Smithy Garage, Blackleach Lane, Newton with Clifton PR4 0RY

Validated: Tuesday, September 16

Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (finished levels for vehicle repair shop), 5 (scheme for disposal of foul and surface water), 9 (hard landscaping scheme) and 13 (soft landscaping scheme) of planning permission 24/0180

This piece of land has been earmarked for nine new homes | Google Maps

Location: Land east of Harbour Lane, Bryning with Warton, Preston PR4 1YB

Validated: Wednsday, September 17

Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of up to 9 dwellings (use class c3)

Location: 6 Harwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 2HJ

Validated: Thursday, September 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Conversion of existing garage/workshop to side and rear of dwelling to residential annex including replacement of lean-to roof with flat roof, cladding of external walls in render and insertion of new windows and doors

Fairmount House is set to become a funeral directors | Google Maps

Location: Fairmont House, South Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5HG

Validated: Thursday, September 18

Proposal: Change of use of building to a funeral directors (class e (c) iii), and external alterations including: 1) reconfiguration of window opening within the southern elevation of the building to a garage door, 2) stepped and ramped access to front elevation, 3) landscaping, and 4)car parking arrangements.

Location: 25 Green Lane West, Freckleton PR4 1SL

Validated: Friday, September 19

Proposal: Demolition of conservatory to rear and erection of single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application has been submitted for Carr Hill High School in Kirkham | submit

Location: Carr Hill High School, Royal Avenue, Kirkham PR4 2ST

Validated: Friday, September 19

Proposal: Proposed installation of air source heat pumps

Location: Land north of Cedar Lodge, Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons, Lytham St Annes FY8 4NL

Validated: Friday, September 19

Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of up to 3 dwellings

Location: 49 Dowbridge. Kirkham, Preston PR4 2YJ

Validated: Friday, September 19

Proposal: Partial demolition and construction of single storey rear extension, including alteration to exisiting roof and windows

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/