New features in celebration of old times

The third annual Victorian Festival in St Annes promises to be the biggest and best yet.

An outdoor market in The Square will feature for the first time in the event being held throughout the town centre on Saturday and Sunday, while The Palace Rooms on Garden Street will host indoor craft stalls, old time music hall performances, a presentation on the history of St Annes and the chance for youngsters to visit Santa Claus.

Vintage vehicles will be on display in Ashton Gardens while Coun Tony Ford will be leading an historic walk from Ashton Gardens gates at 1pm on both days.

On Sunday only, youngsters will have the chance to take a ride on the Polar Express.

Shopkeepers and other participants will be dressed up in period costume as organisers The Friends of Victorian Festival look to generate a vintage seasonal atmosphere as the ideal build-up to Christmas.

Spokesman Alison Levi said: “The Friends have worked hard visiting all town stores inviting the shopkeepers to don Victorian apparel, dress their windows on a Victorian theme and try to support the festival however they can.

“The event was originally linked to Small Business Saturday, supporting the idea of bringing shoppers back to town at a quieter time of year.

“But it’s also a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the history of St Annes,which was founded in Victoria times.

“A lot depends on the weather of course but it’s certainly the biggest list of features the Festival has had and we hope plenty of people will join us.”

The Festival runs from 10am to 4pm on both days.