New buses confirmed for Knott End service

Blackpool Transport has announced plans to replace its Knott End service with state-of-the-art Palladium buses.

The new buses, which cost an average of £533,888 each, will be allocated to the 2C service from Blackpool to Knott End, via Poulton, next year.

A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: “It is hoped that the added benefits of Palladium buses will encourage an increase in usage and if this is the case, we will be in a position to consider reinstating a service to Knott End on Sundays.”

The announcement comes after Fleetwood MP Cat Smith announced on social media on Friday that she had been in talks with Blackpool Transport about reinstating the Sunday bus service in Knott End.

Blackpool Transport said it had not been confirmed whether the service will be reinstated.