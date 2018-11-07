New build will inspire youngsters

Children at a Fylde coast primary school received a warm welcome at the grand opening of a learning space months in the making.

Four months of building work came to an end at St Hilda’s CE Primary School, on Bispham Road, Carleton, last week, giving children a new library, entrance building, reception area and computer area.

Rev Carolyn Leitch, of the Diocese of Blackburn, cut the ribbon at the new building on Friday, while children celebrated with balloons.

Headteacher Heather Wareing said: “We are really pleased with our new building.

“We have now got a more welcoming entrance for parents and visitors, but more importantly it has enabled us to provide more learning spaces.

“Our children will be able to work in small groups and engage in creative activities outside the classrooms.

“We have developed a creative room where children can take part in food technology and design technology. We have created a new library where children can enjoy developing their love of books.

“They think it’s absolutely fantastic, and they are so excited to be using the new facilities.”

The project was funded by money provided by the Diocese of Blackburn Board of Education. Last year the school received a new kitchen and servery.

Ms Wareing said: “This particular part of the project started in July, so we have had half a term of using other entrances, and parents have been very supportive throughout the whole process.

“Staff have worked tirelessly to make sure the school remains operational throughout the building work.

“We have had significant financial support from the Diocese of Blackburn, so we are extremely grateful for that, because without them it wouldn’t have happened.”