New Blackpool footie complex gets the green light

A bid to build a sports complex on playing fields at Unity Academy in North Shore have been given the go ahead.

Despite objections from neighbours, who handed in a petition opposing the project, town hall officials gave the green light – though they said the all-weather football pitches must only be used until 9.30pm from Monday to Friday, and until 6pm on weekends and bank holidays.

The school originally asked to use the complex until 10pm seven days a week.

And Cotswold Road, where players were originally set to access the fenced-in pitch from,

must only be used ‘for construction purposes and for the maintenance of the playing fields, pitch, fencing, and lighting, and for no other purpose’, documents released by the council showed.

The move will see local football clubs and community groups benefiting from the new pitch, though the plans upset some neighbours, who voiced their concern over the 15m floodlights, noise, and traffic.

Contractors told planners measures had been taken to reduce the impact on residents, and previously insisted the development would not have a ‘detrimental impact’.

As well as a full size 4g pitch, three traditional grass pitches would also be created on the playing fields, and an equipment store is planned, papers lodged with the council revealed.