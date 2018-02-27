New beauty salon opens in Houndshill

Have your say

It’s not a sight most people would see in a beauty salon. A haven for women wanting to get glammed up for a night out, it’s the last place you’d expect to see a middle-aged man.

But Blackpool chap Kevin Farrell was enjoying being one of the first customers at the resort’s newest salon, Glamour Forever.

The UK-wide chain has opened its newest store at the Houndshill Shopping Centre earlier this month.

It specialises in all forms of beauty – from nails to eyebrow-threading, hair... and even the odd beard trim!

Kevin said he was impressed with the new store and enjoyed his new experience.

He said: “Everyone likes to look their best so I thought I would give it a shot.

“I’m not very used to getting pampered so it was great to have a bit of me-time for a change.”

Pam Atwal, general manager at Glamour Forever, said: “As your eyes are the windows to your soul, Glamour Forever’s aim is to ensure your eyes look their best at all times.

“We welcome anyone into the store for a pampering session.”