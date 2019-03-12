New ambassadors will champion county's food and drink

Marketing Lancashire’s Taste Lancashire conference at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe was the perfect opportunity to name the county’s new Taste Lancashire Ambassadors.

The organisation has now chosen a group of the country’s best chefs to be ambassadors.

From Michelin star venues to the leading gastro pubs, each has offered their support to help Marketing Lancashire raise Lancashire’s food and drink profile to attract more visitors recognition to the county.

Mark Birchall, chef patron of the two Michelin star Moor Hall, Aughton; Lisa Goodwin-Allen executive head chef at Northcote at Langho; and Tom Parker, head chef at Lancashire’s newest Michelin star venue The White Swan at Fence, were named on the list.

They were awarded the accolade alongside chefs from leading gastro pubs including Freemasons at Wiswell chef owner Steven Smith; Parkers Arms of Newton-in-Bowland’s head chef Stosie Madi; The Cartford Inn at Little Eccleston’s head chef Chris Bury; and Mark Taft, head of kitchen operations at Seafood Pub Company for The Assheton Arms at Downham.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “We could have no better champions of Lancashire food and drink and of the county and we’re delighted to add them to our roll call of leading Lancastrians.

“From our Michelin star chefs to those heading up fantastic foodie pubs that are leading the field in the UK, they are wonderful role models not only for those currently working in the food and drink industry but also to those young budding stars of the future.

“Their Lancashire roots, passion for the county and their position at the forefront of the dining scene make this wonderful group of chefs the ideal ambassadors.”

Taste Lancashire 2019 was another successful showcase for the county’s food and drink offering.